Harrisonburg Fire Department launches online Customer Service Survey

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is looking to improve the way it connects with residents and evaluate services provided to the community.

A new web-based customer service survey will allow citizens to quickly and easily give feedback to the department on the services it provides, and HFD will use the results to help benchmark its performance across a wide array of services provided. The survey is voluntary and encompasses all services offered by HFD – including emergency response, inspections, public education events and specialty calls.

HFD officials hope residents will take advantage of the survey to improve service across the city for all.

“The feedback we receive from the citizens we serve is critical; it shows us what we are doing well and where we can improve our services to meet our customers’ needs,” HFD Fire Chief Ian Bennett explained. “We are continually focused on customer service, and this survey is an important tool in meeting that goal.”

The survey was previously only available via hard copy, but this new option will allow citizens to reach HFD from any device with access to the internet. Participants may complete the survey anonymously, however there is an opportunity to provide contact information in the event follow up is requested. The department’s goal is to respond within 24 to 48 hours, when requested.

The survey can be accessed by clicking on the “Rate Us” button on the Harrisonburg Fire Department website underneath the contact information window

Citizens without access to the internet can still request a paper survey by calling HFD at 540-432-7703, or by visiting any fire station in the City to request one.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is an ISO-Class II All-Hazards agency providing essential emergency and non-emergency life safety services to the public who live, work and travel in Harrisonburg. More information about the Fire Department is available on-line at www.harrisonburgva.gov/fire or on Facebook©, Twitter© and Instagram©.

