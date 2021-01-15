Harrisonburg Fire Department EMS officer achieves exceptional national distinction

Travis Karicofe, the Harrisonburg Fire Department’s EMS officer and a 28-year veteran of emergency services, has been conferred the Chief Emergency Medical Services Officer credential by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Karicofe is one of only 148 individuals worldwide to achieve this honor.

“This achievement is singularly impressive,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Travis’s commitment to continued professional development not only brings credit to himself and this department, it also highlights the extraordinary talent we have serving the people of Harrisonburg.”

Karicofe is responsible for the administration and training of all Harrisonburg firefighters in their capacity as Emergency Medical providers. He holds a B.S. degree from Columbia Southern University, has been a nationally registered paramedic for more than 22 years, and is an adjunct instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs in several disciplines, including Technical Rescue.

Karicofe also has served as a flight paramedic and previously worked for Augusta County Fire Rescue as an officer.

Among his numerous distinctions, Karicofe spearheaded the implementation of the Handle with Care program, a partnership between public safety and schools to assist children exposed to traumatic events.

The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components – including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

The CEMSO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria. The Center for Public Safety Excellence is an international technical organization that works with the most progressive fire and emergency service agencies and most active fire professionals.

Their mission is to lead the fire and emergency service to excellence through the continuous quality improvement process of accreditation, credentialing and education.

