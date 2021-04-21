Harrisonburg Fire Department announces arrest in arson case

The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested Marlon A. Organ Jr., of Broadway, in connection with a recent structure fire that appears to have been intentionally set.

Units from the Harrisonburg Fire Department, along with resources from Rockingham County Fire Rescue, the Harrisonburg Police Department, and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad were dispatched to the 2400 block of Silverbell Drive at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Sunday for a reported structure fire. Crews found smoke coming from a ground-floor apartment and, upon investigation, a fire was found inside the structure that had been controlled by a fire sprinkler.

Firefighters completed a search of the occupancy and found no victims, although two dogs were safely evacuated. Crews ventilated the structure, secured utilities, and ensured complete extinguishment of the fire.

Damage estimates have been set at $25,000.

Upon investigation by the HFD Fire Marshal’s Office, information was found suggesting that the fire was intentionally set.

As this is an ongoing investigation, specific information about the fire, including origin and cause, will not be released.

Felony conviction is punishable by imprisonment for life or for any period not less than five years and a fine of not more than $100,000.

Organ was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday and committed to the Rockingham County Jail.

“This fire endangered lives,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “I would like to commend the Fire Marshal’s Office for their rapid and effective development of a case to get a dangerous individual off the street. I would also like to thank Chief Camacho and the Harrisonburg Police Department for their assistance in this case.”

