Harrisonburg Fire begins community-wide Bicycle Collection Drive

Published Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, 9:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Fire Department and retired HFD Chief Larry Shifflett are seeking donations of new children’s bicycles to support kids in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community.

The bicycles, which are needed by Dec. 15, can be for any age child. Bicycles should be new and unused.

“The donation of a new bicycle can open up a new world for a child,” Shifflett said. “If you remember the joy you experienced when you got your first bike, I hope you will help make that feeling a reality for a deserving child in our community this year by donating to this great cause.”

Bicycles can be dropped off at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds beginning Dec. 6, or anytime at any Harrisonburg fire station.

Find a fire station near you at www.harrisonburgva.gov/hfd-stations.

Related



