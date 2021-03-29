Harrisonburg Farmers Market set to open this weekend

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market will open for its regular market season on Saturday, April 3, with more than 50 local farmers and artisans at the Tuner Pavilion, the home to the market for the past 13 years.

“Along with a variety of fresh, local produce, flowers, bread, eggs, sweet treats, handcrafts, noodles, and meats, you will find a passionate community that is very excited to share their products with you,” Market Manager Halee Jones said.

The HFM, which adapted during the pandemic to include online sales with market day pick-up, is excited to continue its in-person community market set up.

All COVID physical distancing guidelines, mask requirements and sanitation rules will be adhered to at the market.

“Our community’s safety and well-being is our top priority,” Jones said.

The HFM continues to accept SNAP and EBT, including P-EBT, and matches every EBT purchase dollar for dollar. The current match for SNAP is unlimited. So, a $10 swipe on an EBT card results in an extra $10 towards fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to the help of Virginia Fresh Match!

While the Saturday markets persist throughout the winter, many vendors use the winter to prepare for their spring, summer and fall growing seasons and will be returning in April.

Then you will find: plant and flower starts, produce, baked goods, noodles, maple syrup, bread, lavender goods, mushrooms, jams, furniture, vintage prints, backpacks, hummus, falafel, crab cakes, coffee, tea, kettle corn, elderberry syrup and lemonade, chocolate, tulips and much more.

As the local growing season progresses more items will be sold at the market which showcases items grown or produced locally.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market regular season runs from April 3 to Thanksgiving Day on Tuesdays and Saturdays and is open those days from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market also plans to have live music on Saturdays.

For more information, patrons can sign up for the weekly newsletter with HFM inspired recipes, or for weekly and seasonal updates visit www.HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, on Instagram @harrisonburgfarmersmarket or Facebook @ Harrisonburg Farmers Market (Official).

