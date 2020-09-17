Harrisonburg Emergency Communications Center to unveil new Text to 9-1-1 program

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Residents and visitors in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are now able to text when they have an emergency in an effort by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center to provide more lifesaving services to the public.

The program, which is now in effect, allows individuals to text information about their emergency to the number “911”. While you should always call 9-1-1 first if you can, the text option will support individuals who may be unable to call due to the emergency they are experiencing.

Communicators at HRECC will receive the text within seconds and connect with the individual about their emergency in the same way they would if receiving a call. Text to 9-1-1 should be used for emergencies only. Non-emergency comments or questions can be

directed to 540-434-4436.

“We are always looking for ways that we can increase and improve upon the life-saving services we provide to our community,” HRECC Operations Team Manager Chad Siever said. “This Text to 9-1-1 program is vital to ensuring we have the most up-to-date technology and programs to support residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and we are eager to continue to find ways to serve you.”

For questions about this program or other HRECC programs, email info@hrecc.org.

Related

Comments