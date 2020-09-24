Harrisonburg: Drivers to see traffic signal timing change along East Market Street corridor

Drivers may see a slight change in their regular East Market Street commute starting next week, as City of Harrisonburg crews work to change the timing on area signals to improve the flow of traffic.

The Public Works Department will begin implementing the new timing plans on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The corridor runs for approximately two miles from Chestnut Ridge Drive to Vine Street and includes the traffic signal timing of nine intersections.

The new timing plans are part of the City’s Traffic Signal Coordination and Optimization project, which is being developed through a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant the city was awarded by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

East Market Street is the first of four corridors receiving new timing plans. South Main Street, Port Republic Road and South High Street will have their timing plans updated in the spring.

“The goal of this project is to improve the overall coordination of the traffic signals along the corridor so that the level or service increases, and travel time and delay decrease,” Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said.

Public Works staff, along with a consultant from Kimley-Horn, will monitor the changes and make real time adjustments as needed.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as work takes place.

