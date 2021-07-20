Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance releases new Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk tour

Published Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021, 6:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is launching a Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk – a free resource for locals and visitors alike to engage with public art.

Art lovers can find the tour guide in pamphlet form at the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center, Smith House Galleries, and OASIS Fine Arts & Craft, or through the mobile-friendly companion website at downtownharrisonburg.org/artwalk. The print brochure offers an abridged version of the tour and the online version features all works of art.

“So much of downtown’s public art feels like it is hidden in plain view,” says Andrea Dono, HDR executive director. “We are excited to offer this self-guided tour so locals can connect with the works of art here and to offer a fun activity for tourists, too.”

The Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk exists to share the talent of our local artists, recognize the importance of the businesses and organizations who support local art, and inspire the community with beauty and imagination.

Harrisonburg has long supported a thriving artistic community, with nearly 30 local murals, mosaics, and sculptures located within downtown Harrisonburg alone. The tour brochure includes information about several points of interest, including the “Language of Love” sculpture by Jeff Guinn as well as the “There’s No Place Like…” mural by Tyler Kauffman, both new this year.

The online component of the guide includes more information about each installation along with the business hours of the indoor art.

“Arts Council of the Valley is excited to be part of this focus on downtown works of public art,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “Public art shows area visitors – and reminds those of us fortunate enough to live here – who we are today and how far our journey has brought us.”

This project was sponsored by The Gaines Group Architects and received additional funding from HDR and an Advancing the Arts grant from the Arts Council of the Valley. The tour was created by HDR volunteer Kyle Kirby.

For more information, visit downtownharrisonburg.org/artwalk or call 540-432-8936.