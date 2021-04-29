Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance launches 2021 Friendly City Fortune raffle

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is launching its fifth annual Friendly City Fortune raffle on Monday, May 3.

The $250,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs and only 5,000 tickets sold means great odds for a great cause. HDR will be drawing a winner every five minutes for four hours on July 31 for a total of 49 fabulous prizes — including a brand-new 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Joe Bowman, 2022 Red Wing Roots Festival Tickets with Premium Campsite Package, $20,000 in cold hard cash, and more.

Tickets are $100 each, and buying tickets early gives supporters even more chances to win prizes. HDR will hold four Early Bird drawings before the main drawing event. On May 3, HDR will give away $1,000 and five free Friendly City Fortune tickets in a special pre-sale event for past ticket holders. On May 28 and July 16, two more winners will receive $1,000 and five free tickets, and on July 16, one lucky winner will receive $1,000 and 10 free tickets.

Tickets bought before those dates are automatically entered into those Early Bird drawings and each of those winners remains eligible for all other drawings.

Like in previous years, there are ways to win free raffle tickets. Harrisonburg Radio Group and iHeartRadio will be giving away free tickets on their stations over the coming weeks, counting down to the main raffle on July 31st.

Follow HDR at facebook.com/downtownharrisonburg for the latest ticket giveaway news and updates.

HDR also shows its appreciation for individuals servicing our community with ticket giveaways. This year, free tickets will go to Sentara RMH critical care nurses, Rockingham County Public Schools faculty, and Harrisonburg City Public Schools teachers.

“HDR is excited for the return of our Friendly City Fortune fundraiser,” says Andrea Dono, HDR’s executive director. “Thanks to proceeds from past raffles, we were able to launch targeted assistance and grant programs last year that directly supported businesses hard hit by the pandemic as well as to fund our largest support local campaign yet. As we look forward, we still need to help local businesses bounce back from the pandemic and want to use events to bring the community together after over a year of isolation. The raffle makes all of those things possible.”

The Friendly City Fortune drawing will be held on Saturday, July 31, live-streamed in real-time at friendlycityfortune.com.

For more information, visit friendlycityfortune.com or call 540-432-8909.

