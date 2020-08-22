Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance launches 2020 Friendly City Fortune Raffle

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has launched its fourth annual Friendly City Fortune Raffle.

With $250,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs and only 5,000 tickets sold, you’ve got great odds for a great cause.

HDR will be drawing a winner every five minutes for four hours for a total of 49 fabulous prizes — including a brand-new Toyota Tacoma from Steven Toyota, $30,000 in cold hard cash, and more.

Tickets are $100 each, and it’s a good idea to buy your tickets early. HDR will hold two Early Bird drawings before the big drawing on Saturday, Oct 10. On Aug. 31, HDR will give away $1,000 and ten free Friendly City Fortune tickets, and on Sept. 28, one lucky winner will receive $1,000 and five free tickets.

Buy your tickets before those dates to be automatically entered. Early Bird winners remain eligible for all other drawings.

“We’re thrilled to bring this year’s Friendly City Fortune back to Downtown Harrisonburg,” says Andrea Dono, HDR’s executive director. “It’s something the community seems excited about, and downtown needs your support this year more than ever. Funds raised from this year’s raffle support events, programs and projects in downtown Harrisonburg – including grants and programs designed to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s truly a win-win.”

The Friendly City Fortune drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Pale Fire Brewing Company.

A winning ticket number will be drawn every five minutes for four hours. The drawing will also be livestreamed online and in real time – even if you can’t attend in person, you won’t miss out on any of the action.

See the full prize list and buy your tickets at friendlycityfortune.com.

