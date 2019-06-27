Harrisonburg: Downtown Parking Study begins as public input needed

The City of Harrisonburg’s Downtown Parking Study is officially under way, and public input is needed on the future of parking in the area.

The study officially kicked off this week, as City staff met with consultant DESMAN to discuss upcoming steps. The process will include public engagement activities such as stakeholder group meetings and two public meetings to gather information and input from citizens. Dates of public meetings will be scheduled shortly and announced through the City’s website and social media pages.

Staff hope residents and business leaders will be very active in the process to ensure the best product possible.

“We are trying to ensure that we are best utilizing the parking within the downtown area to promote business and residential uses in order to continue with the positive growth we have been experiencing,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said.

More information regarding the Downtown Parking Study will be available in the near future.

