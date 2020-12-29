Harrisonburg delaying Friday, Jan. 1 trash collection to Jan. 4

Published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, 10:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A change to the previously announced holiday trash collection schedule will take place this week.

Trash collection scheduled for Friday, Jan. 1, will be postponed to Monday, Jan. 4, due to the New Year’s holiday. Trash collection scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 31, will still be collected on Thursday.

Have your trash out for pick-up by 7 a.m. on your collection day, or as early as 4 p.m. the day prior.

The Recycling Convenience Center and Mobile Recycling Unit will be closed Jan. 1-2. It will reopen during normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 4.

City offices will be closed Friday due to the holiday

Related

Comments