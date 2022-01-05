Harrisonburg COVID-19 testing site moves to University Park

The Central Shenandoah Health District is moving the COVID-19 testing site from Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg to the JMU University Park on Thursday.

The clinic time remains the same, operating from 9-11 a.m. CSHD staff made the decision to change sites following excess traffic at the Hillandale Park clinic on Tuesday. JMU U-PARK provides additional space to meet the current need for testing in the health district.

CSHD administered over 300 tests on Tuesday, and expect similar turnout for Thursday. PCR tests are available for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, or those who have been exposed to someone with a supposed or confirmed case.

Eligibility screening will occur onsite.

Results are delivered by a health department official 48-72 hours after testing.

No pre-registration is required for this clinic, but appointments are available while supplies last.

CSHD asks testing patrons to avoid arriving before the 9 a.m. start time, to ensure staff have adequate time to set up the clinic.

Testing is a crucial tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and there are options for testing throughout the district. Those seeking additional testing opportunities can visit the VDH Testing Sites webpage and search using zip code.

For questions about the VDH Testing Site, contact the VDH Call Center at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

