Harrisonburg COVID-19 nursing home death toll now at 13

The COVID-19 outbreak at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg has now claimed the lives of 13 of the facility’s residents.

This from the Central Shenandoah Health District, which also reports that 38 of the facility’s residents are symptomatic, with eight being hospitalized.

“Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at highest risk for poor outcomes related to COVID-19. Our community grieves with the families who have lost loved ones and who have loved ones who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The community continues to collaborate to meet the needs of all the residents of Accordius Health,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, CSHD director.

The hospitalizations account for nearly a fourth of the 36 reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District, which encompasses Harrisonburg-Rockingham, Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta, Buena Vista-Lexington-Rockbridge, and Bath and Highland, a region with more than 290,000 residents, according to the most recent demographic data.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been a total of 522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CSHD region.

Story by Chris Graham

