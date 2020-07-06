Harrisonburg: COVID-19 drive-thru testing to take place July 9

The Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with the City of Harrisonburg, will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event this week that will be available for any local resident until all tests have been utilized.

Testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for any interested individual on Thursday, July 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. Testing will take place at Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garbers Church Road. Drivers should follow signage to the south side of the campus to enter the testing area. You will not need to get out of your vehicle to be tested.

Any individual coming to be tested should wear a mask, if possible, and adhere to all social distancing recommendations.

Thursday’s testing event is an effort by City officials to bring more COVID-19 resources to residents and gain a better understanding of how COVID-19 is impacting our area.

There is no cost to be tested. You will not have to present identification to be tested, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

Notification of results, on average, takes five to seven days.

