Harrisonburg concludes investigation into Miller Circle fire

The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded its investigation into the explosion and fire that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 17, on Miller Circle and will be turning the scene over to the building owner later today.

The Fire Marshal’s office has not found any evidence of an intentional act leading to the events on Saturday. According to a note to press members from the city, the office cannot provide additional information as to the origin and ignition point due to the extensive damage resulting from the explosion.

Private investigators representing the various entities affected by the event will continue their respective investigations.

Miller Circle will remain closed to public access for the foreseeable future as clean-up activities in the area continue. This will also permit business owners to focus on recovery efforts while controlling traffic in the immediate vicinity.

