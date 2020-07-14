Harrisonburg comprehensive housing assessment and market study moves forward

Published Monday, Jul. 13, 2020, 9:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Harrisonburg has hired consultant firm Mullin & Lonergan Associates, Inc., as the city and its partners move forward on the Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study.

A kick-off meeting was held on last week for the study, which will consist of collecting and analyzing housing data to assess the overall health of the city’s housing stock and market conditions.

The study includes collecting and analyzing data on the following topics: demographics; economic conditions; homeownership market; rental housing market; students and student housing; housing with supportive services; current programs, organizations, and projects; trends and needs; financial gaps; and barriers.

The project will also include recommendations based on nationwide best practices to address the housing concerns identified in the city.

Among other specifics, the project will provide an analysis of affordability for homeownership and renting throughout all population segments of the city, detail current and trending demographics and housing stock, project future demands for housing, and analyze barriers preventing the market from effectively responding to the housing demand.

City officials hope the study will go a long way toward giving a better understanding of the local housing market, as well as providing recommendations for improving the market for all current and future Harrisonburg residents. A key tenet of the Harrisonburg City Council’s Vision & Priorities plan is Available Housing For All, and the development of a comprehensive housing plan.

“We are very eager to dig into the data and research and to see what recommendations and steps we can take to make a positive impact for our community,” Harrisonburg Director of Community Development Adam Fletcher, who is leading the project, said. “We hope to get stakeholders and key organizations involved in this discussion and then to present major findings of the data and research at a public meeting in the fall.”

He added that “it is exciting to be moving in the direction to help meet the needs and affordability of housing for everyone that makes or wants Harrisonburg to be their home.”

The city hopes to complete the project around Jan. 31, 2021.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments