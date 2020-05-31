Harrisonburg City Public Schools beginning celebration convoy on Monday
The Harrisonburg City Public Schools is partnering with the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg Public Transportation Department to provide a celebration convoy during the first week of June.
Starting on June 1, 2020 a convoy of school busses transporting school staff members will be escorted by HPD and HFD as they travel around city neighborhoods.
Check the HPD website at www.harrisonburgva.gov/police to see when and where the convoy will be. Students are asked to construct an inspiring sign and stay in your front yard or on your porch and wave as the bus convoy travels by.
Route details can be found at; Route Information Based on Elementary School District
Bluestone Elementary – Monday June 1 – 10 a.m. to noon
Keister Elementary -Tuesday June 2 – 10 a.m. to noon
Waterman Elementary – Wednesday June 3 – 10 a.m. to noon
Spotswood Elementary – Wednesday June 3 – 2 p.m. to 4 p,m.
Smithland Elementary – Thursday June 4 – 10 a.m. to noon
Stone Spring Elementary – Friday June 5 – 10 a.m. to noon
