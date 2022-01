Harrisonburg city offices opening on a delay on Friday

An administrative closure of City of Harrisonburg offices will be in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 7, due to expected winter weather and potentially dangerous road conditions.

The city is asking all residents to, if possible, remain off roadways this evening and in the morning hours so crews can address road conditions and emergency responders can work safely.

