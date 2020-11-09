Harrisonburg awards first round of nonprofit grants: Taking applications for second

Published Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 10:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

City of Harrisonburg officials moved forward this week on awarding vital grants to nearly two-dozen nonprofits working to support area residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants, which in total will provide $626,831 to 22 nonprofits, is the latest step city officials are taking to combat COVID-19 and the impact of the public health response on Harrisonburg residents and businesses.

Nonprofit support grants were focused on the area of service interruption due to COVID-19, and service expansion as a result of responding to the pandemic. Nonprofit sectors receiving funding included arts, cultures and humanities; childcare and education; human services; and others.

The nonprofit assistance effort was recommended by the Harrisonburg CARES Act Advisory Task Force – a coalition of local residents, city staff and members of the Harrisonburg City Council. The city has received more than $9 million in CARES Act funding, which has been used to continue essential services impacted by COVID-19 and directly support city residents and businesses.

“We are very pleased to know that these funds will immediately go into our community and begin making an impact on people in need,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said.

The nonprofit assistance grants program is one of numerous ways city officials have worked to support the community in recent months. Approximately $825,000 has been provided to local businesses through Harrisonburg Economic Development’s Business Recovery Grant program, with another $228,800 still available to local businesses.

The grant application period is currently open for those funds. Learn more at www.harrisonburgdevelopment.com.

The city also has put funding toward providing support to residents who need help paying utility bills or need rental assistance, among other programs.

Second round

Nonprofits in Harrisonburg that missed out on the first round of CARES Act grants and still need support due to COVID-19’s impact on their operations can now apply for round two of the program.

The city will accept funding requests through the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg in the area of Service Interruption. This program will provide funds to organizations that can demonstrate they have had to interrupt their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will be available to nonprofits that:

Are in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Can provide proof of nonprofit status.

Can provide a copy of their most recent IRS Form 990.

Can demonstrate their services have been affected by COVID-19.

Can demonstrate that they serve Harrisonburg residents, even if the headquarters is not located in Harrisonburg.

Applications are now available at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/nonprofitcaresact. Applications must be submitted by noon on Monday, Nov. 16.

The City of Harrisonburg will host a virtual Q&A session for interested organizations on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.

Register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PRXYS8M to receive the virtual meeting link.

Related

Comments