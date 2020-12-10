Harrisonburg attempted murder suspect apprehended after pursuit

A Baltimore man is in custody after a shooting at the Motel 6 in Harrisonburg and a law enforcement pursuit that ended in Shenandoah County.

Umar Burley, 50, is in custory on attempted murder and malicious wounding charges.

Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 3210 S. Main St. at approximately 10 am Thursday for a gunshot wound call for service. Witnesses to the shooting alerted police that the alleged offender left in a U-Haul truck and was traveling north on Main Street.

Officers located the truck and a pursuit ensued north onto I-81 and into Shenandoah County, where the Virginia State Police were able to stop the truck just north of the Town of Woodstock.

The female victim of the shooting was transported by air to the University of Virginia Medical Center, were she is reported in stable condition with serious injuries.

This appears to be an isolated incident that remains under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting and subsequent pursuit is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

