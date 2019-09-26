Harrisonburg asks for help keeping liquids out of trash

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 6:04 am

harrisonburgThe City of Harrisonburg Public Works Department is reminding residents that liquids do not belong in the trash.

When containers full of liquid are tossed into the trash, the containers will break during pickup or transportation and leak onto sidewalks and roads.

This also stains the sidewalks and roadway and introduces pollutants into our waterways when the liquid runs or is washed into the storm sewer system during the next rain. The city performs regular maintenance on trash trucks to prevent leaks; however, help from residents is needed.

“Trash juice is an unidentifiable mix of liquids that leak from refuse,” Harsit Patel, support services manager with the Public Works Department, said. “In addition to making our streets and environment dirty, liquids also increase the weight of trash, making it more difficult to be picked up by collection agents, and adds to the tipping cost at the local landfill.”

Liquids such as milk, yogurt, juice, etc. should be drained into sinks (which are connected to the city sanitary sewer system) before tossing items in the trash. Recycled items should also be clean and dry before being sorted at the Recycling Convenience Center or Mobile Recycling Unit.

Hazardous liquids cannot be drained into the sanitary sewer or thrown into the trash. The next household hazardous waste day is Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rockingham County Landfill (813 Greendale Road, Harrisonburg). Liquids such as solvents, motor oil, antifreeze, and oil-based paint, and other hazardous materials, can be brought to this event to be disposed of free of charge.

More information about Household Hazardous Waste Day can be found at www.harrisonburgva.gov/hazardous-waste-collection

More information about the city’s trash and recycling program can be found at www.harrisonburgva.gov/refuse-recycling-program



