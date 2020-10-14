Harrisonburg asks for feedback on name for shared-use path

The next step in connecting Harrisonburg’s schools and neighborhoods with safe paths for walking and bicycling is the construction of a shared-use path at Garbers Church Road.

This trail will connect Harrisonburg High School and Bluestone Elementary to the Sunset Heights neighborhood, eventually connecting to Thomas Harrison Middle School and Westover Park.

But there’s a feeling that the name “Garbers Church Road Shared-Use Path” might not have the right ring to it.

A survey – with options in English, Spanish and Arabic – is now available for residents to provide their input on what they would like the trail to be named. The survey, which closes on Oct. 26, also gives residents a chance to discuss other walkability/bicycling amenities and needs in Harrisonburg.

The three survey options are available at www.harrisonburgva.gov/garbers-church-road-sup and on the Harrisonburg Public Works Facebook page.

Additional information about the project also will be available.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to propose a name for this trail that will be used for generations,” Tom Hartman, director of the Harrisonburg Public Works Department, said. “This is your trail, and we want you involved in making it the best it can be. That starts with picking the right name.”

What’s in a name? When making your suggestion, keep in mind the city has guidelines for naming buildings, streets and other amenities such as this: names with geographic, feature, historical or cultural significance are appropriate; naming after a person living or recently deceased should be avoided; names that could be construed as advertising should be avoided; names that could be considered discriminatory or derogatory will be avoided; and names that are similar to existing spaces or facilities should be avoided.

Suggestions will be compiled over the coming weeks, with top choices being posted online for resident voting in early December.

Harrisonburg City Council will make the final selection and announce the name in January.

