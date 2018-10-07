Harrisonburg-area homes taking part in National Solar Tour

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Homeowners in Harrisonburg, Staunton, and the surrounding area are opening their doors to share their experience of going solar as part of the National Solar Tour. Now in its 23rd year, the Tour is the largest grassroots solar event in the United States. This year’s Tour features more than 700 participating tour sites across the country in 48 states. Harrisonburg-area homeowners will join tens of thousands of others in touring solar homes and businesses.

Attending a solar open house is a great way for homeowners who have thought about installing a solar system to learn about the process from someone who has gone solar themselves. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how site hosts have benefited from going solar. The American Solar Energy Society and Solar United Neighbors are the Tour’s sponsors.

All tour locations can be found on the interactive map available at NationalSolarTour.org. A listing of homes participating in the Tour in Richmond can be found below. A list of participating homes throughout Virginia can also be found on the Tour website.

Area Tour locations

Address: 7578 Rawley Pike, Hinton, VA 22831

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Description of system: Extremely energy efficient home: solar panels producing about 15% more electricity than we are using, 100% sprayed-in foam insulation, 5 zone mini-split heat pump, wood stove, heat pump water heater, all LED lighting, on a southwestern slope with a great view.

Address: Park View Mennonite Church: 1600 College Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: This array was built in 2 phases. On November 9, 2012, Secure Futures LLC completed Phase II of a solar power generation system on the roof of Park View Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Phase II installation includes 75 Suniva 260W panels, with a total peak output of 19.5 kW. Phase II was on November 16th, 2012. The Suniva panels were manufactured in the U.S. by a U.S. owned company. The Phase I array consists of 50 Silken 245W panels for a total peak output of 12.25 kW. Phase I was installed by Mast & Brunk in December of 2011. The combined solar arrays comprise 31.75 kW. Secure Futures owns and operates the Park View Phase II solar energy system through its subsidiary, Park View Solar, LLC. The church entered into a 20-year Solar Self-Generation Agreement (Solar SGA®) with Park View Solar LLC.

Address: 975 Summit Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: 9.4 kW solar system featuring Enphase panels with microinverters.

Address: 855 College Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Description of system: This is a one story, new home for retirement living featuring a 5.9 kW solar system installed in 2016.

Address: 910 Collicello St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Description of system: Our home is over 100 years old and was retrofitted to be energy efficient. We use minimal electricity. We have also designed our house to include other sustainable practices including solar greenhouse, solar food dryer, organic gardens and edible landscaping, roof water catchment, edible greywater system, fuel fence design, and located for bike-ability.

Address: Sustainable Living Center and Urban Farm : 715 N. Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: The center is both a supportive urban homestead for those in need in our community and an experiential learning site for the broader public. Our goal is to link sustainable living practices and social justice concerns as the foundation for community building and peacemaking. The site demonstrates and experiments in permaculture design, organic gardening techniques, energy efficiency, solar energy, low carbon footprint, water catchment, green technologies, and ecosystem restoration.

Address: 1520 Hawthorne Circle, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Date: Monday, October 8

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: Large roof-mounted solar array on home in Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center neighborhood. The array powers the home as well as a Nissan Leaf and an electric bike.

Address: 28 Edgelawn Dr, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Address: 1303 Hillcrest Dr, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Description of system: 7.2 kW solar system installed in 2017

Address: 9448 E Timber Ridge Rd, Grottoes, VA 24441

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Description of system: We have a ground mounted system, south facing, located on a berm next to garage where invertor is located

Address: 210 Cider Mill Rd, Mount Sidney, VA 24467

Date: Saturday, October 6

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Address: 2075 Long Meadow Rd, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Date: Saturday, October 6

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: Meadow Springs Farm family sheep farm. (28) 310w Hanwha fixed ground mount solar panels. Two Sunboy inverters: 3kw Farm Side, 5kW Home. Includes Sunny Portal Monitoring. Using fenced solar array area for sheltering new lambs if needed.

Address: 699 E Beverley St, Staunton, VA 24401

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: Our system provides 100% of our electricity. We have a concrete house, so our utility use is fairly low anyway. We are completely satisfied w/ this system.

Address: 424 Balsley Rd, Staunton, VA 24401

Date: Saturday, October 6

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: We have a solar wall in the field

Address: 575 Hammond Ln, Staunton, VA 24401

Date: Saturday, October 6

Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: In addition to solar, our home also has 2 living roofs, reclaimed wood flooring, recycled materials throughout, LED lighting and rainwater collection system.

Address: 80 Windmill Ln, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Description of system: Our solar array consists of 48 265W Q Cell panels spread across several rooftop areas. Our system is grid-tied with a Dominion net metering agreement. We use more power to heat in the winter than we generate, but except for the cold months, we generally only pay Dominion the connection fee with little or no additional usage (about $8/mo). Our house is all-electric with heat pumps for heating and cooling and a heat-pump hot water heater.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web