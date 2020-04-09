Harrisonburg advising continued attention to social distancing

Published Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020, 3:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Harrisonburg is urging residents to utilize strict social distancing measures with the number of COVID-19 cases in the city and Rockingham County surpassing the 80 mark today.

Residents are still welcome to go outside for exercise or other activities if they are not sick, as long as they maintain social distancing rules of keeping a mandatory six feet of distance between yourself and others. If you are outside in a group of more than 10 people and in violation of Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 30 stay-at-home order, you will receive a citation from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

With the holiday weekend upcoming, city officials are concerned that some individuals may disregard social gathering warnings.

“The dramatic increase in the numbers show the importance of continuing social distancing, washing our hands, and staying home as much as possible,” Harrisonburg Fire Department Administrative Officer and Deputy Emergency Coordinator Paul Helmuth said. “Remember, even when having to be in small groups, social distancing practices are important.”

The Virginia Department of Health has created a phone number where you can call and speak to someone with your COVID-19 concerns. That number is 1-855-949-8378.

It is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments