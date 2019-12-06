Harrisonburg adds Arabic, Kurdish to meeting interpretation service

Published Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, 10:11 am

The City of Harrisonburg will now offer Arabic and Kurdish in addition to Spanish as options in its City Council and Planning Commission interpretation service, according to a news release.

Arabic, Kurdish and Spanish interpreters will be on hand at the Tuesday, Dec. 10, City Council meeting to assist individuals wishing to provide public comment to Council regarding the second Harrisonburg high school proposal.

The City is currently operating a pilot program that seeks to increase engagement with residents who do not speak English or who speak limited English. Spanish interpreters have been available upon request for City Council and Planning Commission meetings since July, with Arabic and Kurdish interpreters being added to the program this month.

To utilize the interpretation service, residents must contact City Hall on or before the Friday prior to Tuesday City Council meetings and an interpreter will be made available to allow residents to listen to discussions and to have their spoken input interpreted into English during meetings.

At the next City Council meeting on Dec. 10, Arabic, Kurdish and Spanish interpreters will be on hand for anyone wishing to take part in the public hearing regarding the second Harrisonburg high school project. Those wishing to provide public comment with the assistance of an interpreter should indicate so on the sign-in sheet available before the meeting.

For any other future meeting, residents can request an interpreter online at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/interpreterrequest-form.

