Harnessing free energy

Published Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, 12:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Free energy is all around us. It is in every natural source, and the best thing about free energy is, it is constantly replenished.

Wind and solar energy are two of the leading energy sources paving the way for a green revolution, which is why humankind has been searching for a way to utilize their abundance of energy, as well as other energy sources around us.

For many years, humans have been harnessing the power of the wind to sail their ships likewise the power of wood to heat their homes. The act has gone on through generations, and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

The benefits of renewable energy, also known as free energy, are unchallenged. First, it is a booming industry today, and using it, brings the cost down. However, it also comes with its baggage: the most challenging one is choosing the right energy plans for you.

When you find yourself in such a scenario, the best thing to do is to electricity compare, that is, comparing energy rates between energy providers and choosing the best plan for you. Keep in consideration that not all sources marketed as clean are beneficial to the environment. Energy can have drastic effects on wildlife, climate, and other related factors.

If you’d still like to go ahead with harnessing free energy, below is a summary of all you need to know about potential energy sources you can harness.

Solar energy: The sun is one of the few constants throughout our lives here on earth. Humans have been repurposing solar energy to grow their crops and keep warm for centuries. It is said that more solar energy falls on the earth in one hour than it is used by everybody in the world annually. Solar energy cells are called photovoltaic cells: they are made from silicon and transform sunlight directly into electricity. Solar energy does not produce any pollutants or harmful greenhouse gases. It has little to no environmental impact except for the process of manufacturing. Considering the switch to solar energy? Find out which plan is best for you using electricity compare. Businesses and industries are also known for taking advantage of the sun’s energy for their needs, such as heating, cooling, ventilation of the offices, and other needs. Wind energy: This is one of the old-fashioned ways of harnessing free energy. The uneven heating of the atmosphere causes winds, as well as earth rotation. In the industry today, we can see turbines as large as skyscrapers littering fields. The trick is simple: an electric generator produces the electricity as the turbines turn with the wind. Wind energy is currently the cheapest source of energy in many parts of the world today. Wind turbines can be placed anywhere: hilltops, plains, or even on the sea. Hydroelectric power: This method of harnessing energy is not a new invention. Water energy is the largest renewable source of energy. Kinetic energy from flowing water falling from a high point turns a generator’s turbine to produce electricity. If huge dams and large hydroelectric plants are carefully managed, they will not cause any extended environmental damage. Not all hydroelectric power even requires a dam: a different type of hydropower called “run-out-of-river” power redirects the flow of a river through a particular channel. Hydropower does not always have to be massive, as micro-hydroelectric power systems exist. Biomass energy: Biomass is organic material that comes from plants and sometimes animals; it is different from fossil fuels, though recent research shows that they may produce higher carbon emissions than actual fossil fuels. When biomass is burned, the heat from the burning can generate enough power for steam turbines, thereby creating electricity. Geothermal energy: This unique form of harnessing free energy is derived from the heat of the earth. The heat may be close to the earth’s surface or gotten from rocks heated by the earth’s core. Geothermal energy is not talked about enough. It can provide large-scale sustainable energy or be used directly for industrial processes or office planning. Hydrogen energy: Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. It is found in various organic compounds. It is very high in energy and produces very minute pollution when burned.

Still, finding it difficult to decide what type of energy is best for you or your business? Again, employ options like electricity compare or research on the best forms of energy along with their pros and cons.

Why should you?

Harnessing free energy is undoubtedly the future of human existence. The pace of the energy market is moving towards unaffordable energy plans.

Story by Sheen Rose