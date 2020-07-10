Harbor Park to host Sports Turf Field Day

Published Friday, Jul. 10, 2020, 6:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Norfolk Tides and Horizon Distributors will be offering a Sports Turf Field Day at Harbor Park on Wednesday, July 22.

Open to all levels of sports turf management, this free community event is designed to provide education and training to those looking for guidance on how to deal with sports fields that may have been neglected or abandoned during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled that we can lend our expertise to those looking for a little help in getting their playing fields back to normal” said Tides Head Groundskeeper Kenny Magner. “This free event can really help anyone interested in getting the most out of their facility – from a Little League field all the way up to a college sports complex.”

“This community event is something we’re extremely excited to take part in” said Steven Geller of Horizon Distributors. “When sports do get the go-ahead to open back up, we want those athletes to play on the best fields possible. This event will help turf managers in Hampton Roads be better equipped to have facilities they can be proud of.”

Registration will begin at 9 am on July 22, with a trade show in Harbor Park’s left field parking lot from 9-10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to noon there will be training and education, with a free lunch provided from 12-12:30 p.m.

The event will wrap up with a question and answer session which will end at approximately 2 p.m.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments