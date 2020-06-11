Happy Birthday America, Wilson Fairchild to present virtual July 4th celebration

Published Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020, 9:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Happy Birthday America will present a virtual event, taking place on its Facebook page, live on July 4th, featuring an acoustic concert by Wilson Fairchild.

“Our all-volunteer committee was saddened when it became apparent this spring that we would not be able to have our traditional celebration at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton. COVID-19 did not, however, prevent our creative team from brainstorming an alternative event for this 4th of July to provide a patriotic, family-friendly, and fun occasion for our community. We anxiously look forward to returning to our customary location at Gypsy Hill Park in 2021,” said Jeff Ishee, president of Happy Birthday America.

The acoustic concert will feature Wilson Fairchild and be hosted by Scott Jackson. The event will last two hours, and Wilson Fairchild will be taking requests and questions from the audience.

“There is just no way that we could not celebrate all that the 4th of July stands for and what it means to this community. This event has been happening in Staunton since 1970 and it’s still going to happen this year,” said Langdon Reid of Wilson Fairchild.

“We’ve all had to readjust this year in so many ways, and this year’s event will be a little different as we come to everyone online instead of in-person. And we are so looking forward to playing music, interacting, taking requests and celebrating with everyone, everywhere,” said Wil Reid of Wilson Fairchild.

The virtual 4th of July celebration will end with a live stream of fireworks from our nation’s capital.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments