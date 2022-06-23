Hanley Energy investing $8 million to increase capacity in Loudoun County

Hanley Energy announced today that it will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County.

The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market.

The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.

Hanley Energy has been operating at its headquarters in Ireland for 13 years and established its United States headquarters in Loudoun County in 2016. Hanley Energy Electrical, which is the service arm of Hanley Energy, opened in 2020.

The company’s core capabilities cover the design, build, and commission of turnkey mission-critical solutions, delivering secure and reliable power from the grid all the way to the Hyperscale Data Center IT rack. Hanley Energy’s advisory capability guides customers through the challenges of technology transformation, allowing the realization of operational efficiencies underpinned by lifecycle management, service, and maintenance.

In this way, the company enables its clients to effectively manage energy strategy, ensure 100 percent up-time, and optimize operational competitiveness. Hanley Energy’s approach is to develop trusted partnerships with clients as a specialist integrator, ensuring excellent delivery coupled with cost-effective technology solutions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gov. Youngkin for taking the time to speak with senior leadership of Hanley Energy recently,” said Hanley Energy CEO, Clive Gilmore. “We are greatly looking forward to moving into our new facility next month. This impressive facility will increase our output, range of products, and services to our ever-growing U.S. market. Additionally, I am delighted to announce that this manufacturing facility will expand our workforce by a further 300 + staff. Another ‘Good News’ story for Virginia and Loudoun County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Hanley Energy’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“Virginia has emerged as one of North America’s premier locations for technology and Loudoun County is the epicenter of the data center industry. This contribution is a perfect fit for Hanley Energy and its vital services that keep this sector growing,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “From establishing its U.S. headquarters and expanding its Hanley Energy Electrical division, the company continues to grow its footprint in the Commonwealth and reinforce our many industry advantages.”

“Hanley Energy chose Virginia as the site of its U.S. headquarters more than five years ago, thanks to Loudoun County’s global reputation as a data center destination,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s decision to again expand its capacity is a testament to the region’s business climate, infrastructure, and strong tech talent pipeline, which continues to attract and retain high-caliber corporate partners. We thank Hanley Energy for its continued investment and creating 343 quality jobs in Loudoun County.”

“It’s been incredibly exciting to watch Hanley Energy grow in Loudoun, from establishing their U.S. headquarters here in 2016 with 20 employees through this expansion to a new location and 343 new jobs. Hanley has been able to leverage the density of ‘Data Center Alley’ into a thriving and growing business,” said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “Clive Gilmore and his team have been great community partners, and we appreciate their continued investment in Loudoun County.”

“I’m thrilled that Hanley Energy has chosen Loudoun County to expand their operations, bringing 343 skilled jobs to the region,” said State Sen. John J. Bell. “We have a highly skilled workforce in Northern Virginia and this development will continue to provide opportunities and experience in a rapidly growing industry. We are thankful for Hanley Energy’s continued investment in the 13th Senate District!”

“We’re excited to have Hanley Energy expand in Loudoun’s Data Center Alley! Their decision to make another investment in Loudoun, creating 343 new jobs, highlights that Loudoun is still one of the top destinations for data centers in the nation,” said Del. David Reid. “With over 70% of the world’s internet traffic flowing through Loudoun’s data centers, our nearby D.C. Wine Country in western Loudoun, and our diverse communities, Hanley Energy will continue to find a welcoming environment.”