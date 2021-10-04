Hanger joins Farm Credit as credit, lending trainee

Farm Credit of the Virginias announced Emily Hanger assumed the position of credit and lending trainee at the Harrisonburg branch.

Hanger was born and raised in Augusta County, which she still calls home. She is no stranger to the agriculture industry having grown up showing hogs at the local market show. She was also actively involved with the Buffalo Gap FFA chapter, as well as the Churchville 4-H club.

Hanger attended Bridgewater College, where she earned her economics and business administration degree, and played volleyball for three years.

Regarding her new role, Hanger says, “As a new employee at Farm Credit, I am excited to bring my love for agriculture and economic knowledge together to help local farmers.”

In her spare time, Hanger enjoys hiking, kayaking and playing volleyball.

Jill Richter, Credit Manager, says, “We are excited to have Emily as a part of our team and the fresh perspective she adds as a credit and lending trainee. I am excited to be involved in her development of blending the credit and lending functions of our business, capitalize on those skills, and be an engaged partner with our customer-owners.”