Handy tips to amp up your SEO practices this year

Published Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, 9:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. It relates to all the ways and the tools you can use to make the content of your website appear more often on the result pages of search engines. It’s a booming industry as well, which is why leading SEO Services Los Angeles always remain in demand. SEO has definitely picked up its speed these days as more and more websites enter the competition. There are technical ways to increase your website’s visibility, and then there are things you can keep in mind while building up your website. In this article, we will be discussing both.

Make the content relevant

Your sole aim of exposing your website is to invite more and more audiences. So, if your content is misleading and irrelevant, you are not going to last long in the competition. So, make sure you are giving your audience what they asked for.

Deliver more quality than quantity

Most websites don’t really understand what will attract the audience. So, they tend to fill the website with keywords, but it only makes the content boring. Ditch the monotony and start writing for humans, not the search engines.

Speed up your site

A website that loads faster will obviously be the audience’s first preference. No one can completely understand the algorithms of search engines, but speeding up the loading time of your website is sure to put you on the upper hand.

Add trustworthy links

There is an uncountable number of websites that use misleading links just to gain some quick extra cash. However, this trick will not help you survive in the long run. Also, your website stands a strong chance of getting blocked sooner than you anticipated.

Tag the images correctly

If you have used images in your content, do not forget to tag them. Google won’t be able to understand your image, and hence, they won’t appear in search results. Tagging the images properly helps them appear in image search results.

Keep the headlines precise

A headline that is longer than fifty words will lose its ability to fit entirely in the search engine results. So make sure that the headlines of your content are crisp.

Try social media marketing

Social media is the new wave. People tend to buy whatever they see on the platforms of social media. You can make good use of this and increase your reach. The presence of your website on social media increases your chances of appearing on the top of search engine results.

Allow comments

Allowing comments, and only the acceptable ones will make your website appear lively and engaging. Also, more human interaction makes way for new audiences. This will definitely impress the search engines.

Don’t add too many ads

We understand that advertisements account for a large number of your revenue, but adding too many ads creates a lot of noise. This doesn’t impress the search engines, and ultimately, the audiences. So, avoid doing that.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments