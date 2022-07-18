Hancock appointed as executive director for the Virginia Commission for the Arts
The Virginia Commission for the Arts has a new executive director. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment of Margaret Hancock to the post.
The announcement was made by the governor’s office earlier this month in a news release and included dozens of additional administration and board appointments.
“I am pleased to announce this next roster of leaders,” said Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is grateful for their dedication to serve. I know that their hard work will help make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said the arts play a vital role in ensuring that Virginia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
“Margaret brings an understanding of the importance of the arts, as well as a unique perspective having served in arts administration and external relations leadership positions prior to her role in the commission,” Guidera said. “She will be instrumental in leading our efforts to continue to lift and connect Virginia artists, organizations, schools, and communities through the arts.”
Hancock studied art history at Duke University, during which she completed an internship with the National Gallery of Art, and earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia.
According to the VCA newsletter, for more than two decades, Hancock has worked to advance the missions of prestigious arts, culture, and education institutions including the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of Virginia, and the National Geographic Society.
The mission of the VCA according to their website is to invest in the Commonwealth by support, celebrating, and promoting artistic and cultural equity, in an innovative and creative environment to benefit all Virginians.
For more information, visit www.arts.virginia.gov