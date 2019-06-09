Hammocks Gap Road bridge to close overnight June 24

VDOT will close the Route 612 (Hammocks Gap Road) bridge in Albemarle County to vehicular traffic overnight on June 24, weather permitting, to replace the bridge deck.

The dead-end road will be closed to vehicular traffic at 9 p.m. on June 24. The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. June 25.

Finishing work to the bridge will continue through June 28, when the 17-ton weight restriction will be removed and the bridge will be open to all legal loads.

Since there will be no vehicular access past the bridge during the closure, VDOT will provide a shuttle service for residents.

The Route 612 bridge over Redbud Creek, located about 0.5-mile from Route 20 (Stony Point Road), was originally constructed in 1963 and carries approximately 170 vehicles daily.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, http://www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

