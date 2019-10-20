Halloween Tea at Pamplin Park

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering a first time “Halloween Tea” program on Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.

The Park is known for hosting several other themed tea events throughout the year and this one offers the same tasty tea and treats with a dose of Halloween fun.

This Halloween learn about the historical importance of 19th century Victorian mourning traditions, and mourning attire while enjoying fall themed refreshments. Hear about some of the many terrifying urban legends from the Victorian era. Many of these legends were loosely based in fact and then propelled into a contentiousness of fear.

Take this opportunity to experience what Edgar Allan Poe described as, “The boundaries which divide Life from Death are at best shadowy and vague. Who shall say where the one ends, and where the other begins?” from his work “The Premature Burial”.

The Park’s Halloween Tea will only be offered one afternoon and space is limited. Due to the popularity of the tea programs, reservations and prepayment are required. RSVP by October 24th. The event will be held at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. The cost is $24.00 per person which also includes a general admission to the Park for the day.

Call (804) 861-2408 to reserve your experience beyond the dark veil or buy tickets on www.eventbrite.com.

