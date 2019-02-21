Hairspray the Musical comes to the Wayne Theatre stage

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Join the Wayne Theatre for the next show in its Broadway series directed by Hank Fitzgerald – Hairspray the Musical – for eight shows starting Feb. 22.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

With more than 1,000 tickets already sold, this show is expected to sell out early. Let your hair down and dance with us during this feel-good show showcasing area acting veterans alongside relative newcomers to the stage.

“The community is excited about this show,” said Wayne Theatre executive director Tracy Straight. “It has been so rewarding to watch some of the newer performers really grow through the rehearsal season,” said Straight.

Many local favorites are included in this production including Madison Pringer as Tracy Turnblad and veteran actor Tony Villa as Edna Turnblad.

“Villa’s performance will leave you in stiches,” Fitzgerald said. “This show is truly fun for the whole family with high energy dance numbers and music you will never forget.”

Part of Black History Month programming, the show is about a teenager from Baltimore whose dream is to dance on a popular show. As part of her journey to become a celebrity, she meets a colorful group of characters, leading to social change as she campaigns for the show’s integration. The civil rights storyline is important to this musical as it brings attention to the events that were occurring during this time including segregation.

From the moment you step in the theatre, you’ll be greeted by volunteers who appear to be from the ’60s with big hair and period attire.

The concession stands will offer signature ’60s-inspired drinks and candy from the ’60s including Sugar Babies, fireballs and candy necklaces.

Step back in time for the timeless musical event of the season on two weekends – Feb. 22-24 and March 1-3. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (540) 943-9999, visit the box office Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or buy online at www.WayneTheatre.org.

Related Content

Shop Google