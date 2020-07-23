Hail To The Football Team: Washington shall remain nicknameless in 2020

The Washington football team will be known for the 2020 season as … the Washington Football Team.

Kicking the can of finding a new nickname down the road, the Artists Formerly Known as Redskins are keeping the burgundy and gold colors, and the logo on the helmet will be replaced by a player number in gold.

No, we’re not making this up.

The challenge of landing on a new name and logo obviously proved to be too much given the short time frame forced by the sudden announcement on July 13 that the franchise was retiring the Redskins moniker it had used since 1932.

Hard as it is to imagine that you’d want to, but you’ll be able to purchase Washington Football Team merchandise from Fanatics and the NFL Shop online in the coming days.

Come to think of it, could make for a good gag gift.

No word on what song the band plays when the team scores.

Sorry, if.

Story by Chris Graham

