Haddad named new program, development director at SCCF

The Staunton Creative Community Fund has named Rachel Haddad to serve as its new program and development director.

Haddad, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, served as a Peace Corps Youth Development volunteer in Ukraine from 2009-2011 and got her first taste of non-profit management during that time.

She then went on to grad school and earned an MBA at Seton Hill University in 2013 and began her non-profit career shortly after graduation.

“I believe strongly in the curative power of non-profit organizations within the communities that they serve,” sai Haddad, “and I am excited to lend my skills and experience to nurturing an empowered entrepreneurial ecosystem throughout the Shenandoah Valley.”

“We are so excited to have Rachel on board,” said Debbie Irwin, executive director of the SCCF. “Her energy, passion, and skillset is just what we have been looking for at SCCF, and we look forward to forging ahead as we continue to support the communities in the Shenandoah Valley.”

To learn more about the work of the Staunton Creative Community Fund, visit www.stauntonfund.org.

Staunton Creative Community Fund is a 501©3 non-profit organization that equips entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley with the tools needed to be empowered in their entrepreneurial journey by providing access to training, vital community resources, and capital.

For more information contact Debbie Irwin, Executive Director, at (540) 213-0333 or via e-mail at Debbie@stauntonfund.org.

