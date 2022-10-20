Menu
hablamos espanol virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in spanish
Politics

Hablamos Español: Virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in Spanish

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Virginia flag
(© rarrarorro – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) has taken steps to break down barriers for Spanish-speaking applicants.

According to a press release, the DPOR worked to translate the contractor’s application and exams in Spanish. Applications for contractors and tradesmen are now available with instructions in Spanish and English.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, DPOR’s Board for Contractors also offers business, law, tradesmen and eight specialty license exams with vendor PSI in Spanish.

“This is a big step toward addressing a critical need and creating opportunities for Spanish speaking Virginians to enter the workforce and start their own business,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “DPOR’s efforts will better serve the Hispanic and Latino community, which represents a large, diverse and vital part of the Commonwealth.”

After English, Spanish is the most common language spoken in the United States. A number of Hispanic workers contribute to Virginia’s economy, according to the press release. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that the number of Hispanic workers in the labor force has grown from nearly 11 million in 1990 to 29 million in 2020. Between 2020 and 2030, data projects Hispanics to make of 78 percent of the new workers.

“DPOR plays an important role in ensuring a vibrant and competent workforce,” DPOR Director Demetrios Melis said in the press release. “Offering application assistance and exams in Spanish is just one of many efforts underway to improve the citizen-experience and find solutions to the challenges Virginia’s workforce is facing.”

An executive branch that oversees 18 regulatory boards and programs, DPOR continues to look at ways to improve services and strengthen workforce development throughout Virginia. The department hopes to expands its application and exam to include other languages. DPOR already offers interpreting services in more than 300 languages to in-person and call center customers.

“Providing exams and other essential documents in Spanish will help fill high-demand building and construction jobs,” Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said in the press release. “This is also a great example of our responsiveness to industry as well as the Hispanic and Latino community, who have been bringing this need to my attention as I have traveled across the state.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

