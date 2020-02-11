Gypsy Hill Park stream restoration project meeting set for Feb. 18

Published Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, 10:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Staunton will hold an informational meeting regarding the Gypsy Hill Park Stream Restoration project from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Garden Center at Gypsy Hill Park.

The City of Staunton has contracted for design of stream restoration on the portion of Peyton Creek which runs through Gypsy Hill Park. Plans include the addition of native vegetation and wetland plants along with the replacement of several trees along the banks to help reduce erosion.

The project will beautify the stream and stream banks by reducing runoff, pollutants and sediment erosion as required per the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program and mandated by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The project will also help the city meet its requirement under the federal Clean Water Act for Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). TMDL is a calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant that a body of water can receive while still meeting water quality standards.

The preliminary survey and soil test borings have been completed, and Staunton residents are encouraged to attend the meeting on Feb. 18 as they will have the opportunity to preview and discuss the proposed project design with City Engineer Nickie Mills and the Timmons Group who has been contracted as the design engineering firm.

Maps and illustrations will be on display for discussion. The City welcomes all comments and will be collecting feedback on the proposed project.

Work is projected to begin this fall or early spring and last approximately six months to a year.

Disruptions in the park are expected to be kept to a minimum. Once the project begins, residents and park visitors can learn more and keep up with the project as it moves forward on the city’s social media channels, in particular the City of Staunton on Facebook.

For more information, contact the City Engineering Department at 540.332.3858.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”