Gypsy Hill Park stream restoration project meeting set for Feb. 18
The City of Staunton will hold an informational meeting regarding the Gypsy Hill Park Stream Restoration project from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Garden Center at Gypsy Hill Park.
The City of Staunton has contracted for design of stream restoration on the portion of Peyton Creek which runs through Gypsy Hill Park. Plans include the addition of native vegetation and wetland plants along with the replacement of several trees along the banks to help reduce erosion.
The project will beautify the stream and stream banks by reducing runoff, pollutants and sediment erosion as required per the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program and mandated by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The project will also help the city meet its requirement under the federal Clean Water Act for Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). TMDL is a calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant that a body of water can receive while still meeting water quality standards.
The preliminary survey and soil test borings have been completed, and Staunton residents are encouraged to attend the meeting on Feb. 18 as they will have the opportunity to preview and discuss the proposed project design with City Engineer Nickie Mills and the Timmons Group who has been contracted as the design engineering firm.
Maps and illustrations will be on display for discussion. The City welcomes all comments and will be collecting feedback on the proposed project.
Work is projected to begin this fall or early spring and last approximately six months to a year.
Disruptions in the park are expected to be kept to a minimum. Once the project begins, residents and park visitors can learn more and keep up with the project as it moves forward on the city’s social media channels, in particular the City of Staunton on Facebook.
For more information, contact the City Engineering Department at 540.332.3858.
