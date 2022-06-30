Gwinnett’s Ynoa perfect into sixth in 10-5 win over Norfolk Tides
The Norfolk Tides (36-39) lost to the Gwinnett Stripers (36-39), 10-5, Thursday. The Tides were unable to reach base until sixth inning, snapping their two-game winning streak.
The first two runs of the game for Gwinnett came in the second inning. With a runner on, Ryan Casteel blasted a two-run homer to take the lead. The would score four runs in the sixth inning, when Casteel struck again with a two-run double. Ryan Goins followed by trading places with Casteel on an RBI double himself. Goins scored when Eddie Rosario knocked him in on a single, giving Gwinnett the 6-0 lead.
Huascar Ynoa was dominant retiring the first 17 hitters he faced. The perfect game was broken up with two outs in the sixth inning when Greg Cullen hit a double. Gwinnett would extend their lead with two more runs in the seventh inning, taking the 8-0 lead.
Norfolk didn’t go quietly, scoring five runs in the bottom-half of the seventh inning. Ynoa walked in a run with two outs in the seventh, bringing in reliever Brandyn Sittinger. The first batter he faced was Dylan Harris, who blasted a grand slam. That brought the Tides within three runs, down 8-5.
Gwinnett topped the game off with back-to-back homers by Pat Valaika and Alex Dickerson in the ninth inning, giving the Stripers a 10-5 win. Tomorrow, LHP DL Hall (1-3, 5.17) will be the starting pitcher for the Tides and will face off against Gwinnett starter LHP Kyle Muller (4-4, 2.96). First pitch at 7:05 p.m.