Gun violence prevention group endorses Mark Herring for attorney general

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence has endorsed Mark Herring for re-election as attorney general.

“Mark has been a strong friend and ally of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, both during his time in the Virginia Senate, and throughout his two terms as Virginia’s attorney general,” Virginia State Director and Senior Director of Advocacy Lori Haas said. “When gun violence prevention was seen as a third rail in the home state of the National Rifle Association, then-state Sen. Herring took a stand and voted against the repeal of one handgun per month. He has been in the fight for years and Virginia has finally passed stronger gun laws that will make the Commonwealth a safer place. Mark has been a leader in addressing this public health epidemic that disproportionately affects far too many across the Commonwealth, most notably communities of color, as evidenced by his support of programs like Project Safe Neighborhood and Respect Richmond.

“Mark Herring’s commitment to gun violence prevention is deep, purpose-driven, and sincere. We can say with absolute certainty that Mark Herring and his staff’s dedication to ending gun violence will never waver, and we look forward to working with his office for years to come as the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Haas said.

“In 2013, CSGV identified glaring gaps in Virginia’s concealed carry reciprocity agreements with many states that did not meet Virginia’s standards, allowing individuals who would not qualify for a Virginia concealed carry permit to carry a concealed firearm in the Commonwealth,” CSGV Senior Director of Law & Policy Kelly Roskam said. “CSGV took the issue to the newly elected Attorney General Herring’s office. Many politicians would balk at the ambitious endeavor, but Attorney General Herring embraced it. He immediately directed his staff to work with Lori Haas and me on correcting this oversight.

“Mark Herring has always been an advocate in the fight to stop gun violence in Virginia. He introduced the Lethality Assessment Program, a multi-pronged domestic violence intervention program, and continues to provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. He supported bills to address hate crimes and the rise of extremist, unlawful “militias.” His clear leadership on the threats of gun intimidation at the polls in the fall of 2020 made a clear difference in protecting Virginians’ right to vote, and he has led the legal fight to uphold newly passed laws to keep Virginians safe.

“With Herring’s steady, thoughtful leadership in the Attorney General seat for the years to come, there is no limit on what the gun violence prevention movement can accomplish. For gun violence prevention and for the safety of the people of Virginia, the choice is clear,” Roskam said.

