Gulakowski belts two homers as Liberty downs FGCU to open ASUN Tournament

Published Tuesday, May. 24, 2022, 7:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Brady Gulakowski drove in all four Liberty runs with two home runs, powering the No. 1 seed Flames to a 4-3 win over the No. 4 seed FGCU Eagles on the opening day of Pool A play at the ASUN Baseball Championship at Swanson Stadium.

Gulakowski tied the game with a three-run home run in the fourth inning and belted the go-ahead round tripper leading off the seventh in the Flames’ victory. With his two home-run day, he now leads Liberty with 15 home runs on the season.

Flames starter Dylan Cumming and reliever Mason Fluharty combined to hold the high-powered FGCU offense to three runs on eight hits in the contest.

Liberty opens Pool A play in the ASUN tournament with a 1-0 mark and moves to 34-20 overall on the season. FGCU starts the tournament 0-1 and drops to 34-22 overall.

Like this: Like Loading...