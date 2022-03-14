Guide to grow your eCommerce business via YouTube

Published Monday, Mar. 14, 2022, 2:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

There are a variety of platforms and channels that you might want to market your eCommerce store. Businesses are trying different strategies to increase sales online from websites or Instagram accounts. One unique alternative for businesses to test is YouTube Subscription.

Using YouTube to promote your online store could be one of the more effective and cost-effective ways to test. The most well-known video-sharing site could be the perfect opportunity to gain prominence in the marketplace and further increase your existing customers. Why should you advertise your eCommerce shop through YouTube? Let’s review the advantages and best practices for doing so.

The benefits of the use of YouTube to promote your eCommerce store

Before we go into how one can utilize YouTube to promote the eCommerce site, let’s take a look at its benefits.

A huge global audience and a massive amount of traffic

As we’ve already stated before, YouTube is the most used video-sharing site around the globe. Billions of people use it, and the decision to launch your online store through YouTube offers a variety of possibilities to increase your customers.

In addition, you will benefit from the huge volume of traffic that YouTube gets every day. Whatever the audience you’re trying to attract, you can find great opportunities to reach them when promoting your online store through YouTube.

Ranking higher in Google results from searches

It is common to get video results when you seek something using Google’s Search Engine. When you search for a specific track or review the latest product or product, you’re likely to get video results on high on the internet page.

This is possible because optimizing your videos to be SEO-friendly on YouTube will help them get higher rankings in Google results on search engines. In the same way, if your videos are linked to the eCommerce shop, you perform well on YouTube; this will help you be visible in Google results for searches.

Reach out to your ideal customers

One of the most common reasons customers become disengaged from a specific brand is that they don’t find them warm and friendly. If a business can’t communicate effectively with their customers regularly and consistently, they will appear unfriendly and cold.

This can lead to losing customers. Well-crafted video content can help your company establish a warm and welcoming image that has an individual touch. Your viewers will enjoy watching your videos and connect with the content you post. Additionally, engaging with them via the comments section will help improve your customer relations.

Strategies to promote your business through YouTube

If you’re convinced of the immense potential of YouTube to increase the sales of your business and build more customers, the next obvious concern is how do I approach this?

Given the size of the universe of YouTube and how vast it is, it can become complex and confusing to determine which direction to begin. Here are a few of the most effective practices to be aware of if you decide to launch your online shop on YouTube.

Think about the value you provide

Think about this: You’re a coffee brand selling freshly roasted coffee beans. One wouldn’t buy from you just because you sell the product. They’d instead buy espresso beans with a company that will assist them in learning how to make use of the coffee beans in the best way, what roast will suit their preferences, and the equipment is needed to prepare coffee.

The most important thing to remember in YouTube when you’re trying to promote your eCommerce store isn’t just to speak about the products you sell and their benefits.

It is important to enabling this feature in the background and have a genuine discussion about the value you could provide. Therefore, you should try to create content about how your products will give the customer value and how customers can use your products to increase the convenience and ease of their lives.

Develop relationships with YouTubers

YouTube has grown into a powerful platform that allows influencers to connect with their fans and push users to purchase a specific product.

In reality, the endorsement of products by a prominent celebrity via any online social site can significantly impact the buying decision of your potential customers. If you’re planning to promote your eCommerce shop through YouTube, you should think about creating significant relationships with YouTubers.

There are YouTubers with a vast number of subscribers. Even if you and your partners serve the viewers differently, you should choose an audience similar to you.

The trick is not to promote the product you sell to a large audience that is mostly not interested, but to a smaller segment that is very interested in buying from your brand frequently.

You could send some samples for free to this YouTube partner or create an agreement with them that states they will endorse your products, and you offer them sponsorship.

Engage your customers directly

Why not make your customers your brand’s biggest ambassadors and ask them to advertise the store you have on YouTube?

When you directly involve your customers and promote your brand, you will be able to present your business as a company that many appreciate and what other people can gain in the same way. One way to do this is to hold competitions asking clients to submit a short video to YouTube where they speak about their love for your product and the reasons why they like it.

It could be a brief review of the product, an advertisement, or a short film. Promoting your product through videos can make your customers your voice.

Always provide a reward for uploading videos. Offering a cash reward for the top 3 videos’ or giving your winners gift cards could be excellent incentives to be distributed.

Be aware of negative reviews about your brand.

We are constantly striving to create an image that is never to endure any negative press on the market; however, bad press is always inevitable.

YouTube provides a great platform to help you to combat negative press and resolve the situation. To clarify the situation, make a thoughtful and clear video explaining the issue thoroughly and offering a rationale or apology.

E.g., Suppose you’re a sporting accessories business and are receiving a lot of negative publicity for not being an eco-friendly business.

In that case, you could prepare and post a YouTube video that addresses the issue. If you’ve been unable to comply with the rules of law, you can offer an apology and discuss what you intend to do to change the way you conduct business in the future.

But, if you’re an environmentally conscious business and have taken all the measures necessary, you should create a short video that takes a tour through the manufacturing facility and highlight the entire process of making a difference in reducing pollution levels.

Be aware of the data

You can be as innovative in the content to YouTube as you want; however, you must also keep track of your data at the end of the day. YouTube has a broad set of analytics tools that can let you know how your videos are performing through the channel. Some of the most crucial analytics features on YouTube include interaction, viewing time, click card’s average duration, locations of users, and traffic sources. Each of these tools will help you determine your strengths and weaknesses.

If you’re trying to sell your online store through YouTube, it is important to approach the platform like every other channel you’re trying to generate sales. If you find that your customers leave your videos within the first 30 minutes, you may be required to get their attention.

If you also notice that your viewers are viewing the whole video but don’t notice any sales growth, You might want to add cards at the last part of your videos that act as the CTA to direct your viewers to a particular landing page. The analytics you collect can assist you in paving an avenue forward and make sure you are aware of what you’re not doing right in the course of your YouTube marketing tactics.

Conclusion

There was a time when YouTube was just a platform for people to listen to songs and watch the video. As the years have passed and business has become more technological and digital, businesses have turned to various online platforms to promote their services and products. One of the platforms that have taken the world of eCommerce to the forefront is YouTube.

If you’re new to the marketplace or just looking for ways to increase the sales of your eCommerce store, follow these tips to give you an early start. If used regularly and adequately, YouTube can be one of the most effective channels to market your online store.

Story by Sunil Narang