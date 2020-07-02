Guidance for business owners during COVID-19

Written by Hisham Khaki, founder of HapiGig

With the current Coronavirus situation, businesses have been impacted in ways they never would have expected. Operating a business as normal has temporarily been put on pause as we continue to adapt to and navigate the ongoing pandemic. Despite the present uncertainties, there are a few tips that may help guide business owners during these times.

Staying Up to Date

In a time when news is constantly being released about Coronavirus, it is important to stay up to date with the latest information. Whether it’s information about expected dates for businesses to reopen or news about additional safety measures, making sure that you’re knowledgeable about what’s going on can enable you to create the best plans for the foreseeable future. This also will allow business owners to garner the maximum amount of flexibility moving forward.

Adhering to Health and Safety Guidelines

Regardless of the type of business, it is essential to abide by the health and safety measures that are recommended by authorities at national and state levels. It is important for business owners to prioritize their employees’ health and to encourage them to stay home if they do not feel well enough to work. Especially during these times, prioritizing your employees health and safety is essential.

Utilizing Technology

With many in-person interactions put on hold, now is the ideal time to utilize technology and online resources to their fullest potential. Connecting with employees digitally can help facilitate open and better communication between management and employees and keep both parties up-to-date on future plans for the company.

Inform Your Clients and Customers

It’s vital to make sure that you’re communicating with clients and customers and keeping them up to date with any and all updates. Besides keeping them updated, it’s also important to check in with them and see if they need anything during these trying times. This can help ensure that they are still there to support you and your company once the Coronavirus is over and your business is running smoothly again. Reach out through your email list or another form of communication to check in with clients or customers. Stay active on social media as well to keep everyone updated on your business. Adding value to your business thorough rewards programs or discounts during this time can help you keep customers happy.

Deploying Resources

Lastly, it may be useful to look into resources provided by the government for COVID-19. There have been loans and other payment plans put into place by the government to help businesses and their employees. There are plenty of grants and loans, such as the Business Bounceback Loan, that can offer you a 12 month interest free loan before paying a small interest rate thereafter. It’s important to look for any and all extra funding in order to ensure that your business stays strong throughout current times. Check the qualifications to determine if you and your business are eligible to receive such assistance.

