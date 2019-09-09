Guardrail torn off Albemarle County bridge by hit-and-run driver Monday

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) in Albemarle County is closed to through traffic just east of its intersection with Route 643 (Advance Mills Road).

The guardrail that prevents vehicles from leaving the pavement and dropping into Marsh Run was torn off the bridge by a suspected hit-and-run driver sometime Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is mobilizing resources to replace the guardrail, but bridge inspection staff determined that, until the guardrail is replaced, it is not safe to allow vehicles to cross the structure. The bridge will likely be closed through Friday.

VDOT has posted a signed detour using Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) to Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road) in Greene County to Route 606 (Spring Hill Road) and back to Route 641.

