Growers: Register for opportunities with retailers, wholesalers

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has partnered with produce retailers and wholesalers to market Virginia Grown produce in local stores.

To satisfy product demand and to assist any possible market disruptions, VDACS is asking for Virginia produce growers, who are Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certified, to register for this opportunity.

“We are aware that Virginia farmers might have seen market disruptions in their normal distribution since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing. However, our produce retailers and wholesalers are requesting more local Virginia-grown produce, as they continue to develop local produce programs in stores this year,” said VDACS Commissioner, Dr. Jewel Bronaugh. “I encourage Virginia GAP-certified produce growers to take advantage of this opportunity and help make fresh Virginia Grown produce more available in the state.”

GAP-certified Virginia produce growers with products to sell can participate in this opportunity by calling the VDACS Office of Domestic Marketing at 804.786.3951. The office will work to connect them with major retailers. When calling, Virginia farmers will be asked to provide their farm name, main point of contact, phone number, email address, product type, availability dates, GAP certification information and whether the product is conventional or organic.

Click here for more information on obtaining GAP certification.

