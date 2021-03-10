GROUNDS podcast discussion tackles race, academia, identity

WTJU and Virginia Audio Collective will host a listening session and panel discussion with the creators of the podcast GROUNDS on Saturday, March 27, at 2 p.m.

The audio drama podcast GROUNDS follows the lives of five Black professors — the only full time, tenure-track Black lecturers who work at the fictitious Morris & Wilkins University, a predominantly white 4-year institution. The story highlights the trials, obstacles, and joys of maintaining a Black existence within a white academic structure.

Panelists include voice actors Leslie M. Scott-Jones, artistic director of the Charlottesville Player’s Guild, an all-Black theatre company in Charlottesville; and Doug Spearman, twice-Emmy nominated writer, director, and producer.

“GROUNDS gives voice to the contradictory and confusing worlds of academia and American history, and it does it in a way that is both urgent and unique,” said Scott-Jones. “It eschews easy formulas and invites listeners to engage with complicated truths.”

Register for this Zoom-based talk at: wtju.net/groundsdiscussion

Season One of GROUNDS is available now at anchor.fm/eugene-martin. Season Two is in production with a release date of June 2021.

