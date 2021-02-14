first bank  

Grottoes man wanted in Friday night abduction of woman, five children

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 9:03 pm

Eric Rivera-Escobar

Eric Rivera-Escobar. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Augusta County authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an abduction in Grottoes reported Friday evening.

Eric Rivera-Escobar, 28, of Grottoes, is alleged to have jumped into the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a woman and five children between the ages of 3 and 10 and sped off toward Harrisonburg.

At some point on the trip, Rivera-Escobar pulled the car over and fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, which began around 6:30 p.m.

The alleged abduction is domestic-related and appears to be an isolated event.

Rivera-Escobar is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information of his whereabouts or if you see him, call 911.


Comments