Grottoes man dead in two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper H. Kelly is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Monday at 6:29 p.m. along Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) just north of Route 253 (Port Republic Road).

A 1994 Mercury Villager was traveling north on Route 276 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound tractor.

The driver of the Mercury, Blake A. Hylton, 23, of Grottoes, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

Hylton was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor, a 20-year-old male, of Mount Crawford, was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

